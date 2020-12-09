Azerbaijani FM meets with Iranian president

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his official visit to Iran, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

President Rouhani conveyed his warm greetings and best wishes to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The Iranian leader also expressed satisfaction with the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from occupation. Rouhani stressed that Iran has always supported the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

The sides emphasized the importance of expanding economic and trade ties between the two countries.

They also underscored the need to accelerate the construction of the Rash-Astara railway, which is part of the North-South International Transport Corridor, an international economic project that the neighboring and friendly countries – Azerbaijan and Iran – are trying to implement.

Minister Bayramov, in turn, conveyed the warm greetings of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the Iranian leader. The foreign minister praised the support of friendly and neighboring Iran to Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

It was noted that the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from occupation and the restoration of the border opened up new opportunities for cooperation projects between the two countries.

The sides called the Azerbaijani-Iranian border ‘the border of friendship and economic development’.

