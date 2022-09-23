Azerbaijani FM meets with his Iranian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Within the framework of the high-level week of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Huseyn Amir Abdullahian, News.az reports.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted the importance of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran and the successful implementation of a number of projects by the two countries. Satisfaction was expressed with cooperation in the formation of transport and communication corridors in the region.

Jeyhun Bayramov informed the Iranian Foreign Minister in detail about the latest provocations committed by Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan. The parties also exchanged views on some issues of bilateral cooperation.

News.Az