Azerbaijani FM receives chargé d'affaires of Chile

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Gabriel Jara, Chargé d'affaires of the Republic of Chile.

At the meeting, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov expressed his satisfaction with the current status of relations and expressed confidence that these relations between the two countries will continue to develop. The importance of mutual high-level visits in terms of expanding the existing cooperation was underlined.

Minister expressed hope that Chile will be represented at the highest level at the 18th summit of the heads of state and government of the Non-Aligned Movement to be held in October in Baku.

Gabriel Java noted that Chili is keen to develop cooperative relations with Azerbaijan in all fields. In that regard, the importance of holding a business forum for developing cooperation in economic, trade and investment spheres was emphasized.

At the meeting, the sides also discussed the cooperation within international organizations, including the Non-Aligned Movement and other issues of mutual interest.

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov wished to Gabriel Java every success in his diplomatic activities.

News.Az

News.Az