Azerbaijani FM receives members of US Congress

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has received members of the US Congress House of Representatives.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the current level of relations between Azerbaijan and the United States and exchanged views on deepening cooperation in the bilateral platform.

Mammadyarov briefed the guests on foreign policy priorities of Azerbaijan, large-scale energy projects with the initiative and participation of Azerbaijan and development of the non-oil sector.

Speaking about Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which is the main threat to stability and security in the region, Mammadyarov said that attempts to change internationally recognized borders of States are unacceptable and noted that the demands of the UN Security Council's relevant resolutions on immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of Armed Forces of Armenia from occupied territories of Azerbaijan must be implemented and the conflict must be resolved within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.



The head of the delegation, Robert Goodlatte, said that the United States attaches great importance to relations with Azerbaijan and added that successful cooperation in various areas promises new perspectives.



The sides also exchanged views on various issues of international and regional agenda.

News.Az

