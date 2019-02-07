Azerbaijani FM receives Ukrainian envoy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Ambassador of Ukraine Olexandr Mischenko to the Republic of Azerbaijan upon termination of his diplomatic term, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

During the meeting, the sides expressed their satisfaction over the development of political and economic relations between the two countries. In this regard, the efforts of Ambassador Olexandr Mischenko were highly appreciated.

Mischenko especially noted the support rendered to him by the Azerbaijani side for fulfillment of his diplomatic activities and expressed his gratitude in this regard.

Minister Mammadyarov wished Mischenko every success in his future endeavors.

News.Az

