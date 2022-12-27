Azerbaijani FM’s letter on situation around Lachin road circulated as UN Security Council’s document

+ ↺ − 16 px

The letter by Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov addressed to the Secretary General of the United Nations regarding the situation around the Lachin road due to Armenia’s illegal activities has been circulated as a document of the UN Security Council.

The letter points out Armenia’s attempts to politicize the ongoing protests of Azerbaijani activists on the Lachin road against the illegal exploitation of natural resources in the territories of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed, by presenting it as a “humanitarian crisis”, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

“Specifically, on 3 December, upon the request of relevant State structures of Azerbaijan, consultations started with the peacekeeping contingent related to modalities of on-site visit and monitoring of mineral deposits that are being illegally exploited. The consultations were also attended by representatives of local Armenians. On 10 December, following the agreement reached through the peacekeepers, a group of Azerbaijani experts in company of peacekeepers attempted to visit the mineral deposits of concern. Yet, the group was obstructed by pre-planned, orchestrated so-called “protests”,” the letter reads.

The letter states that Azerbaijan has not put any restriction on the traffic along the Lachin road and the protesters have no intention to block the traffic along the road, on the contrary, in response to manipulations, they publicly expressed readiness to facilitate the movement of civilian vehicles, especially emergency vehicles.

It is also noted that Azerbaijan continues to fulfil its obligations, while Armenia keeps violating the tripartite statement and misusing the Lachin road for illegal military activities.

The letter also provides information about the severe consequences of the ongoing landmine threat.

