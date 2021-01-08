Azerbaijani FM’s letter to UN Sec-Gen circulated as document of organization

+ ↺ − 16 px

The letter of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Armenia's activity aimed at destabilizing the situation in violation of international law and the trilateral declaration on ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region signed on November 10, 2020, has been circulated as a document of the UN General Assembly and the UN Security Council.

In the letter, Bayramov described the activity of Armenia, which poses a threat to peace, cooperation, and development in the region, while Azerbaijan, after a trilateral declaration on ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region signed on November 10, 2020, began large-scale work on reconstruction and reintegration in all the territories affected as a result of the conflict.

Bayramov also informed about sabotage activity of the Armenian Armed Forces in the liberated Khojavend district of Azerbaijan, in connection with which information was given that as a result of the anti-terrorist operation carried out by the relevant structures of Azerbaijan, members of the sabotage group consisting of 62 Armenian citizens were detained.

The UN secretary-general was also informed that such sabotage and subversive activity of the Armenian Armed Forces in the internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan, just a month after the signing of the joint declaration, testifies to Armenia’s gross violation of the principles of international law, as well as the assumed commitments.

The letter contains a call to take urgent measures to prevent such Armenia’s actions, aimed at destabilizing the situation in the Azerbaijani territories.

The important role of the international community, including the United Nations, in supporting the implementation of the joint declaration, which promises the restoration of good-neighborly relations in the region, was also emphasized in the letter.

The document of the UN General Assembly and the UN Security Council can be found by following the link: https://undocs.org/a/75/689 .

News.Az

