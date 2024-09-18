Azerbaijani foreign minister criticizes some US officials for bias affecting bilateral ties

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has criticized some US official for their biased opinions that negatively affect Baku-Washington relations.

At a meeting with a delegation led by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Joshua Hack, Minister Bayramov stressed that despite the ongoing efforts to foster positive dynamics and explore cooperation prospects, the biased opinions by certain US officials negatively impact bilateral relations, News.Az reports, citing the Foreign Ministry’s press service. Bayramov specifically criticized anti-Azerbaijani remarks made by Isobel Coleman, Deputy Administrator of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), during her recent visit to the Armenian Embassy in Washington.He stressed that these comments disrespect Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, and seek to distort the facts surrounding Azerbaijan’s counter-terrorism efforts that addressed the illegal presence of Armenian Armed Forces on its sovereign territory.

