Azerbaijani foreign minister meets with Romania’s premier

As part of his official visit to Bucharest, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with Romanian Prime Minister Ciolacu Marcel, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the sides discussed broad range of issues standing high on a bilateral and regional agenda.

FM Bayramov and PM Marcel also agreed to take forward the strategic partnership between the two countries.

