Azerbaijani foreign minister meets with Romania’s premier
- 06 Nov 2023 14:14
As part of his official visit to Bucharest, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with Romanian Prime Minister Ciolacu Marcel, News.Az reports.
During the meeting, the sides discussed broad range of issues standing high on a bilateral and regional agenda.
FM Bayramov and PM Marcel also agreed to take forward the strategic partnership between the two countries.