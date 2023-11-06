Azerbaijani foreign minister meets with Romania’s premier

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his official visit to Bucharest, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with Romanian Prime Minister Ciolacu Marcel, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the sides discussed broad range of issues standing high on a bilateral and regional agenda.

FM Bayramov and PM Marcel also agreed to take forward the strategic partnership between the two countries.

News.Az