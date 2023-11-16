Azerbaijani foreign minister receives Eurasian Patent Office president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Thursday received the President of the Eurasian Patent Office Grigory Ivliev, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

At the meeting, the guest was informed about the development of the institution of intellectual property in Azerbaijan, which is the focus of attention of the country's leadership, about the large-scale structural reforms and optimization of management being carried out in this area.

It was emphasized that in documents of national importance, such as the “Development Concept. Azerbaijan 2020: Looking into the Future”, “Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development” and “Strategy for Socio-Economic Development of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022-2026”, with a special focus on the development of intellectual property.

Grigory Ivliev noted the prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Eurasian Patent Office in such areas as personnel training, registration of patents, and introduction of uniform standards.

News.Az