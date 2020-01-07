Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Australia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expressed condolences to Australia, according to the ministry's official Twitter page.

“We express our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in catastrophic Australia Bushfire and express our strong support to, and solidarity with, the people of Australia, brave firefighters, and volunteers fighting the worst wildfires in the history of the country,” the message said.

News.Az

