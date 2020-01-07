Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Australia

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Australia

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expressed condolences to Australia, according to the ministry's official Twitter page.

“We express our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in catastrophic Australia Bushfire and express our strong support to, and solidarity with, the people of Australia, brave firefighters, and volunteers fighting the worst wildfires in the history of the country,” the message said.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      