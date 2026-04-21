X accused of targeting Iranian anti-war accounts

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The social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, has come under scrutiny after suspending a number of accounts reportedly critical of the US-Israeli attack on Iran, according to Iranian media.

The latest account said to have been removed belongs to Ali Alizadeh, an Iranian journalist and podcaster based in the United Kingdom, who is active on X under the handle @Jedaal. News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV, that the account was suspended without prior notice or explanation. Press TV described it as the latest in a series of removals affecting Iranian users critical of the war.

Earlier, during the US-Israeli conflict involving Iran, similar action was reportedly taken against other Iranian accounts, including social media activist Arya (@AryJeay) and international affairs commentator and television host Mehdi Khanalizadeh (@Khanalizadeh_IR). According to the same reports, both accounts were also taken down in recent weeks without warning.

Press TV claims that X owner Elon Musk and the platform have faced criticism for allegedly silencing Iranian and pro-resistance voices opposed to Western foreign policy and military interventions.

The broadcaster said the suspended users had been vocal in their criticism of the recent conflict involving Iran and Lebanon, as well as what it described as ongoing violence in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

It also reported that Seyed Mohammad Marandi, a professor at the University of Tehran, condemned what he characterised as the silencing of Iranian voices on the platform. In a post cited by Press TV, he wrote: “Another Iranian account, @Jedaal, has been suspended. @elonmusk and @X are gradually silencing all Iranian voices opposed to ethnic cleansing, genocide, and empire.”

X has not issued any official statement regarding the alleged suspensions. Social media users, according to Press TV, have accused the platform of uneven enforcement of its policies, claiming that accounts from the Global South, particularly those critical of the US-Israeli alliance, are disproportionately targeted.

Press TV also alleged that the platform has previously restricted Iranian media outlets, including its own account, under pressure from what it described as pro-Israel lobbying groups in the United States.

News.Az