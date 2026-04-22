Iran rejects Trump claim of planned execution of eight women

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Iran’s judiciary has dismissed claims by US President Donald Trump that eight women are facing imminent execution in the country.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the judiciary said some of the individuals in question had been released, while others were facing charges that could lead to imprisonment if upheld by the court, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

“Trump was misled once again by fake news,” the statement said.

Earlier in the day, Trump had called for clemency on their behalf in a post on social media.

The judiciary also said that, following foreign-backed unrest in January, Trump had made a separate claim thanking Iran for halting the execution of more than 800 prisoners — an assertion it described as entirely baseless and unsupported by credible evidence.

“It is not surprising, as this marks yet another instance of his misleading assertions,” the statement added.

According to Press TV, Trump has reiterated similar claims in recent days, citing reports from anti-Iranian media.

In his latest social media post, he shared an American-Jewish activist’s claim that eight women are facing execution and urged the Iranian authorities to release them. He also said their release could serve as a starting point for US-Iran negotiations.

Press TV added that recent months have seen numerous false reports in anti-Iranian media about alleged death sentences for various individuals.

News.Az