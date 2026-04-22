Iran warns US, Israel of ‘harsher lesson’

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Iran’s highest operational command unit has again issued a strong warning to the United States and Israel over what it described as any act of aggression against the Islamic Republic, saying the country’s response would “immediately” target pre-determined locations.

The Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, which coordinates operations between the country’s Army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), made the remarks in a statement on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

“Our capable and powerful forces have been at full readiness for a long time and are on trigger,” spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaqari said.

“In the event of any aggression or action against the Islamic Republic, they will immediately strike pre-determined targets with full force and confront the aggressor — America and the child-killing Zionist regime — with an even harsher lesson than before,” he added.

The warning, the spokesman said, came “in view of the repeated threats from the US president and the commanders of that country’s aggressive and terrorist military.”

News.Az