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On the night of April 21, 2026, drones from the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) launched a successful strike against the Samara line-production-dispatch station in Russia.

The attack, carried out by the SSU's "Alpha" Special Operations Center, targeted the facility in the settlement of Prosvet, which is a critical node for Russia’s oil export infrastructure, News.Az reports, citing Militarnyi.

Preliminary reports indicate that five storage tanks, each with a capacity of 20,000 cubic meters, were damaged, sparking a massive fire at the terminal.

The Samara facility is strategically vital because it serves as the primary hub where high- and low-sulfur crude oil from various fields is blended to create the Urals grade, Russia's flagship export crude. Ukrainian intelligence sources stated that damaging such key stations directly undermines Russia's ability to assemble export shipments and fulfill international contracts. By disrupting the raw material balance and increasing logistics costs, the strike aims to further reduce the energy revenues used to fund the ongoing war. Samara Governor Vyacheslav Fedoryshev confirmed the drone activity over the industrial site, noting that emergency services were deployed to the scene.

News.Az