Why Yesway went public now after years of delay

Why Yesway went public now after years of delay

+ ↺ − 16 px

US convenience store operator Yesway Inc has raised $280 million in its initial public offering, marking a significant step in the company’s expansion strategy and a sign of renewed activity in the US IPO market.

The Fort Worth-based company sold 14 million shares at $20 each, pricing its IPO at the lower end of the expected range of $20 to $23 per share. The offering gives Yesway a valuation of about $1.21 billion, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Founded in 2015 by Brookwood Financial Partners, Yesway has grown rapidly into one of the largest convenience store operators in the United States. The company now runs more than 400 stores across nine states in the Midwest and Southwest.

The IPO comes as US consumer-focused listings show early signs of recovery after a slowdown in 2025, when market uncertainty and trade tensions cooled new offerings.

Investment banks Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, and Goldman Sachs served as lead managers for the deal.

Yesway shares are set to begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker “YSWY,” adding a new player to the public markets as investors watch for further recovery in IPO activity.

News.Az