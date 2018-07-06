Azerbaijani government invests over AZN 60m in solar and wind power plant projects

“The Azerbaijani government has invested more than AZN 60 million in the development of the solar and wind power plant projects so far,” said Deputy Chairman of the State Agency for Renewable & Alternative Energy of Azerbaijan (ABOEMDA) Jamil Malikov, AzerTag reports.

“Of this amount, AZN 56 million has been allocated for solar and AZN 6 million for wind power plants,” he added.

