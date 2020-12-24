Azerbaijani gov’t not planning to decide on devaluation in 2021

Azerbaijani gov’t not planning to decide on devaluation in 2021

All opinions expressed in some media outlets and social networks about expected devaluation in Azerbaijan next year are unfounded, said Chairman of the country’s Central Bank (CBA) Elman Rustamov.

Rustamov made the remarks during discussions on the state budget for 2021 at a parliamentary meeting on Thursday.

“There is no basis for the devaluation," he noted.

The CBA chairman added that currently activity and optimism are prevailing in the Azerbaijani society, calling on the population not to believe various kinds of rumors.

News.Az