Azerbaijani-Indonesian business forum held in Guba

Azerbaijan and Indonesia have discussed expansion of trade and economic relations during a business forum in Guba district.

The number of entrepreneurs representing various sectors of the Indonesian economy came to Azerbaijan to participate in the forum, AzerTag reports.

Indonesian Ambassador Husnan Bey Fananie highlighted bilateral relations between the two countries, saying there are great prospects for further boosting these bonds. He also praised development of economic ties between the two countries.

They discussed expansion of trade relations, as well as opportunities of making the mutual investment between Azerbaijan and Indonesia.

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Indonesia amounted to $9.179 million in January-March 2017.

News.Az

