Azerbaijani judoka Hidayat Heydarov becomes four-time European champion

Azerbaijani judoka Hidayat Heydarov has achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming a four-time European champion, News.Az reports.

Heydarov secured his latest gold at the European Judo Championships Seniors Individuals 2024 in Zagreb, Croatia.

In the final, he emerged victorious over Danil Lavrentev (AIN), cementing his legacy as the greatest judo fighter after his title win in the men’s 73 kg division.

News.Az