Azerbaijani judokas set to compete at Grand Slam 2024 in Abu Dhabi

Azerbaijani judokas are poised to showcase their skills at the Grand Slam 2024, scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, from October 11 to 13, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijan is sending 14 judokas to compete across eight age categories at the competition.

The tournament will bring together 232 judokas from 30 countries.

