Azerbaijani judokas shine at ISF Gymnasiade Bahrain 2024 with 13 medals

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani judokas showcased remarkable performances at the ISF Gymnasiade Bahrain 2024 in Manama, bringing home a total of 13 medals, News.Az reports.

On the final day, Mahammad Aghakishiyev claimed gold in the men’s 73kg division, while Said Sharifov (73kg), Amin Mehdiyev (81kg), and Said Huseynov (90kg) earned silver medals.Diana Eldarova (57kg) and Subhan Akhundov (90kg) added to the tally with bronze medals.In total, Azerbaijan's team secured two gold, four silver, and seven bronze medals over the course of the competition.

News.Az