Azerbaijani karate fighters win 21 medals at Int'l Bosphorus Cup

Azerbaijani karate fighters have brought home 21 medals, including five golds from the International Bosphorus Cup held in Istanbul, Turkey.

Azerbaijan ranked 2nd in the overall medal table of the tournament.

The tournament brought together 1316 karate fighters from 25 countries.

