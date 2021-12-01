Azerbaijani leader and first Kazakh president hold phone talk

+ ↺ − 16 px

On December 1, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to first President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The head of state congratulated Nursultan Nazarbayev, who was elected the first President of Kazakhstan 30 years ago, on the occasion of the Day of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and wished him success in his activities, and the best of health. Emphasizing that Nursultan Nazarbayev founded modern Kazakhstan's statehood, President Ilham Aliyev said thanks to his wise policy and tireless activity, the country has undergone rapid development in all areas, passing historical tests since the first days of independence and has taken its worthy place in the international arena.

The head of state stressed that friendly relations between Nursultan Nazarbayev and national leader Heydar Aliyev laid a solid foundation for bilateral relations.

Expressing gratitude to the head of state for the congratulations and kind words, Nursultan Nazarbayev commemorated his friendship with national leader Heydar Aliyev, noting that the wise and far-sighted policy of the great leader is successfully continued by President Ilham Aliyev which has earned great achievements to Azerbaijan in all areas. Nursultan Nazarbayev hailed the importance of Azerbaijan's victory in the Patriotic War.

President Ilham Aliyev and Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed their confidence that friendly relations between the two countries and peoples would continue to develop and strengthen.

During the phone conversation, Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed his condolences to President Ilham Aliyev over the deaths of Azerbaijani servicemen as a result of a helicopter crash.

The President of Azerbaijan thanked for the condolences.

