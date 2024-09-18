Azerbaijani manat expected to maintain stability in 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Finance Ministry has predicted that the national currency, manat, will remain stable in 2025.

According to the ministry, the price of one barrel of Azeri Light oil has been set at $70 for the 2025 consolidated and state budgets, which is $5 lower than the price set for 2024, News.Az reports.For 2025, Azerbaijan plans to allocate 6.658 billion manats ($3.916 billion) for defence and security expenditures, marking a 6.6% decrease compared to the approved forecast for 2024.The US dollar is projected to remain stable at 1.7 manats in 2025, maintaining the currency rate that has been unchanged since March 7, 2018. State budget revenues are expected to reach 36.616 billion manats ($21.5 billion) in 2025, a 0.6% increase from the previous year's forecast, while expenditures are projected at 39.668 billion manats ($23.3 billion), down by 0.2%. This is expected to result in a budget deficit of 3.052 billion manats ($1.795 billion), a 9% year-over-year reduction.

