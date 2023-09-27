Azerbaijani martyrs remembered in Aghdam (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Remembrance Day, a minute of silence was observed in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district to honor the memory of the Second Karabakh War martyrs, News.Az reports.

The Second Karabakh War began on September 27, 2020, and ended with the brilliance of Azerbaijan over Armenia.

As a sign of deep respect for the memory of martyrs—soldiers and officers who heroically fought in the second Karabakh war of Azerbaijan and sacrificed their lives for their motherland—who raised the Azerbaijani flag in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation, by order of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who issued an order dated December 2, 2020, a decision was made to annually celebrate September 27 as Remembrance Day.

News.Az

News.Az