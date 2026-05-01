Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry summons EU ambassador, hands protest note

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The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on Friday summoned the ambassador of the European Union to Azerbaijan, Marijana Kujundžić, over what it described as a baseless and biased resolution adopted by the European Parliament on 30 April.

During the meeting, the ministry strongly condemned the provisions of the resolution concerning Azerbaijan and handed a note of protest to the ambassador, News.Az reports, citing an official statement.

The ministry said the resolution distorts realities and contradicts the principles of objectivity, as well as obligations to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states. It added that such an approach by the European Parliament negatively affects the normalisation process in the region and prospects for relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union.

It stated that claims in the resolution regarding the return of Armenian residents to the Karabakh region are completely baseless, adding that such calls constitute interference in Azerbaijan’s internal affairs. The ministry noted that, despite the reintegration plan presented in 2023 in accordance with the Constitution of Azerbaijan, Armenian residents left the region voluntarily, and said claims to the contrary are false.

The Foreign Ministry also said that calls for the release of persons of Armenian origin referred to as “prisoners of war” are legally unacceptable. It recalled that Azerbaijan demonstrated a humanitarian approach by releasing many detainees and taking steps towards confidence-building, while those against whom court verdicts have been issued are accused of serious crimes, including terrorism, sabotage and war crimes.

The ministry described allegations regarding the “destruction of cultural and religious heritage” as “completely baseless and unacceptable”. It also said European institutions have not given due attention to what it called the large-scale destruction and desecration of Azerbaijan’s cultural and religious heritage during the occupation period.

During the meeting, the European Union side was urged to refrain from steps that could harm Azerbaijan–EU relations, as well as the peace and normalisation process in the region.

News.Az