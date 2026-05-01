Over 25,000 to attend WUF13 in Baku, official says

Over 25,000 to attend WUF13 in Baku, official says

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More than 25,000 participants from various countries have registered to attend the upcoming World Urban Forum 13 (WUF13), according to an Azerbaijani official.

Rashad Gasimov, Head of the Baku City Main Department of Architecture and Urban Planning under the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, highlighted the scale of international interest during remarks at a media-focused forum in Baku, News.Az reports, citing local media.

He said the high level of registration demonstrates Azerbaijan’s growing international profile in the field of urban development and construction. According to him, the country is increasingly recognised both regionally and globally for its large-scale infrastructure and construction projects.

Gasimov emphasized that hosting WUF13 is a clear example of this recognition, noting that the participation of tens of thousands of delegates underscores the forum’s global importance.

He also stressed the role of the media in communicating the significance of the event to the public, stating that accurate and wide coverage is essential given the scale and international reach of the forum.

WUF13 is expected to bring together government officials, urban planners, researchers, and development experts to discuss sustainable urban growth, housing, and infrastructure challenges worldwide.

News.Az