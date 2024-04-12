Azerbaijani MFA announces number of Armenia-planted landmine victims

+ ↺ − 16 px

Urgent measures by and support of international partners are required to end the Armenian-landmine threat against Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry wrote on X, News.az reports.

"Yet another landmine explosion and two more civilians becoming victims of Armenia-planted landmine. The number of victims have reached 352 since the end of 2020-war," added the ministry.

Today an anti-personnel mine exploded in the district's Aliaghali village area, not cleared of mines, close to the former contact line [which existed between Armenian and Azerbaijani armed forces during Armenian occupation of Aghdam district prior to the second Karabakh war].

The explosion injured the legs of Mirfattah Bagirov, born in 1965, and Khagani Teymurov, born in 1973.

The Aghdam district prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the incident.

