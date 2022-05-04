Azerbaijani MFA congratulates people of Israel
- 04 May 2022 06:29
Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended congratulations to the people of Israel on the occasion of their national day, News.Az reports.
“On the occasion of the National Day of the State of Israel, we express our best wishes & warm congratulations to the Government and the People of Israel,” the Azerbaijani ministry said on Twitter.