Azerbaijani MFA congratulates people of Israel

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended congratulations to the people of Israel on the occasion of their national day, News.Az reports.

“On the occasion of the National Day of the State of Israel, we express our best wishes & warm congratulations to the Government and the People of Israel,” the Azerbaijani ministry said on Twitter.


