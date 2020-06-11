Azerbaijani MFA issues statement on construction of third highway connecting Azerbaijan’s occupied territories with Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Press Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan has issued a statement on the construction of a new highway between Armenia and Azerbaijan’s occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The statement reads:

"The construction of the next and third road connecting Armenia with the currently occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region through the occupied territories of Azerbaijan is part of the illegal activity carried out by the occupying Armenia in the Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding regions of Azerbaijan. This step by Armenia aims to strengthen the occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding regions of Azerbaijan by the aggressor country, and also may serve to purposeful change of the demographics in these territories, to continue illegal settlement, plunder, exploitation and transportation of natural resources.

Armenia’s policy of attempting to annex Azerbaijan’s occupied territories is doomed to failure. The only way of achieving a sustainable solution of the conflict is to ensure the unconditional and full withdrawal of Armenia’s armed forces from Azerbaijan’s Nagorno Garabagh region and other occupied territories as is demanded in relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council.

The full responsibility for the occupational policy conducted against Azerbaijan, keeping Azerbaijani territories under military occupation and violation of fundamental rights of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis subjected to ethnic cleansing on these territories, as well as for all illegal activities implemented on these lands falls on Armenia. Sooner or later, the occupant country will face the consequences of its actions.".

News.Az

News.Az