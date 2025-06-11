Azerbaijani military pilots perform training flights - VIDEO

In accordance with 2025 training plan, Azerbaijan's military pilots carried out training flights.

First, military personnel received information on safety rules, News.Az reports, citing the country's Defense Ministry.

Following the health assessments of the flight crews, the military pilots carried out practical flights along designated routes.

Military pilots fulfilled tasks on takeoff and landing, as well as working out elements of difficult pilotage and combat maneuvers at low and medium altitudes on aircraft.

High professionalism was demonstrated during the flights conducted to improve the combat skills of the military pilots.

<iframe width="700" height="400" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/JgAQqMzuI7c" title="Hərbi pilotlarımızın peşəkarlığı artırılır" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen></iframe>