White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt welcomes baby girl

"On May 1st, Viviana aka 'Vivi' joined our family, and our hearts instantly exploded with love," Leavitt said in a post on Instagram, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

"She is perfect and healthy, and her big brother is joyfully adjusting to life with his new baby sister. We are enjoying every moment in our blissful newborn bubble," she said.

Leavitt has served as press secretary since President Donald Trump returned to office last year. Other members of the Trump administration are expected to hold the regular briefings while Leavitt is on maternity leave.

This is Leavitt's second child with husband Nicholas Riccio. Her son, Nicholas, or "Niko," will be two years old in July.

Leavitt left her role as press secretary for maternity leave in April, but when the 24 April shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner occurred, she returned briefly once more to update the press on the situation.

Earlier this week, Secretary of State Marco Rubio stood in to hold a White House briefing.

He at times called the briefing "chaos" and joked about not knowing the names of reporters.