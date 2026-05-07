Russia’s Aerospace Forces get new leader: Col. Gen. Chaiko

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow has named a new commander for the Russian Aerospace Forces, a decision an analyst describes as “a rather unusual choice.”

Russian Col. Gen. Alexander Yuryevich Chaiko reportedly is succeeding Col. Gen. Viktor Afzalov, who held the position since 2023, News.Az reports, citing The washington Times.

Telegram message user Fighterbomber claimed to have personal experience with Gen. Chaiko, saying they had “personally fought with him in Syria.” Russian newspapers hail Gen. Chaiko as a high-level staff officer since 2025 and one of a very few generals given personal protection against assassination attempts.

The job of commander of Russian Aerospace Forces was once held by Gen. Sergei Surovikin, who was relieved following the apparent mutiny by the Wagner Group and is now reportedly exiled to Algeria.

Foundation for Defense of Democracies analyst John Hardie points to a Russian aligned aviation social media channel and local Russian papers to confirm the appointment, but says Gen. Chaiko has an “army background and unimpressive record in Ukraine.”

Russian Gen. Valery Gerasimov, chief of general staff and commander of Russian forces in Ukraine, may have supported Gen. Chaiko’s appointment, according to Mr. Hardie.

“Chaiko is a rather unusual choice, given his army background and unimpressive record in Ukraine,” he writes.

Mr. Hardie said Russian media outlets have not offered a reason for the change in leadership, though he suggests that long-range strikes by Ukraine into Russian territory could be to blame.

“Chaiko is an unorthodox pick given that he came up through the Ground Forces rather than the VKS,” Mr. Hardie writes. “Chaiko’s brief tenure in Ukraine is hardly a resume booster.”

The Russian Aerospace Forces comprise the Russian air force, air and missile defense forces and space forces.

News.Az