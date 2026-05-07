Insurgent violence in central Mali kills many, including civilians

+ ↺ − 16 px

Al Qaeda-linked insurgents attacked two villages in central Mali on Wednesday night, killing approximately 50 people—including civilians and members of pro-government self-defense forces—three sources told Reuters on Thursday.

They are the ‌deadliest known attacks since the al Qaeda-linked group Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) teamed up with the Tuareg-dominated rebel group Azawad Liberation Front (FLA) for a coordinated assault across the West African country in late April. Sporadic fighting has persisted since, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The assailants hit two localities in Mopti region, said ​the three sources - an aid worker, a diplomat and a security source.

A resident of Bankass, near the targeted ​localities, also confirmed attacks had taken place on Wednesday night but could not provide a death toll ⁠or the identity of the perpetrators.

"Unidentified armed men burst in, opening fire and ransacking the village," the person said.

It ​was not clear how many of the people killed were civilians. Local self-defence groups and hunters, often allied with the ​Mali military, frequently protect villages against militant attacks in that region.

A spokesperson for Mali's army did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the attacks.

News.Az