Azerbaijani minister: TAP nearly 90% complete

+ ↺ − 16 px

The construction of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) is nearly 90 percent complete, Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said at the opening of the International Energy Charter Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani minister noted that from July 2018 to date, over three billion cubic meters of gas were transported via the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) to Turkey.

Shahbazov noted that 2020 will be the year of the diversification plan that Europe has sought to implement over the years.

"The transition of the chairmanship of the Energy Charter Conference to Azerbaijan during this period is an indicator of the appraisal of the strategic role of the Southern Gas Corridor and confirmation of the country's contribution to the achievement of such priority goals as diversification and decarbonization in this part of the continent," the minister said.

The topic of the International Energy Charter Forum is “Enabling Energy Transformation through Technology and Policy Innovations”.

The four-session forum is dedicated to the development of renewable energy and technology, the use and regulation of renewable energy, the promotion of energy efficiency, the sharing of best practices and regional security experience.

The forum is attended by top ranking officials from 13 countries, including Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia, Austria, China, Greece, Albania, Croatia, Spain, Bangladesh, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Burundi and Yemen.

The event is also attended by representatives from 42 international organizations, local and foreign energy companies, public bodies, as well as diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan and about 200 experts and journalists.

News.Az

News.Az