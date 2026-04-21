Jeff Bezos’ AI startup nears $38B valuation in massive funding push

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Jeff Bezos is closing in on a major milestone in the artificial intelligence race, as his new venture, Project Prometheus, approaches a staggering $38 billion valuation.

According to a report by the Financial Times, the startup is in advanced talks to raise around $10 billion in fresh funding. While the deal has not yet been finalized, sources say it could close in the near future, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The funding round highlights surging investor confidence in AI, as companies worldwide ramp up spending on technologies that are rapidly transforming industries.

Major financial players, including JPMorgan Chase and BlackRock, are reportedly among the backers of the deal, signaling strong institutional interest in the project.

Project Prometheus is said to focus on applying artificial intelligence to engineering and manufacturing, with ambitions spanning computers, automobiles, and even spacecraft. The startup aims to position itself at the center of next-generation industrial innovation.

Bezos, who founded Amazon, is not only an early investor but is also actively leading fundraising efforts alongside co-CEO Vikram Bajaj.

The venture is co-founded by AI experts Sherjil Ozair and William Guss, though neither they nor Bezos have publicly commented on the report.

As competition in the AI sector intensifies, this deal could mark one of the largest funding rounds in the industry—further cementing Bezos’ presence in the global tech race.

News.Az