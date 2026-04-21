Explosion hits oil rig in East Texas, sparking fire - VIDEO

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An explosion struck a major oil rig in Etoile, Texas, sending intense flames into the night sky across East Texas, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Emergency response teams have been dispatched to the site, where the fire continues to burn.

💥Oil Rig Explosion Lights Up Night Sky in East Texas



Video shows a major oil rig explosion in Etoile, Texas, with intense flames lighting up the night sky in East Texas.pic.twitter.com/D6csmlIdYX — News.Az (@news_az) April 21, 2026

The full extent of the damage, as well as any possible injuries, has not yet been confirmed.

Authorities are currently working to contain the blaze and evaluate the situation.

The incident remains ongoing as officials gather more information.

News.Az