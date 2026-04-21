Trump backs Starmer, calls Epstein-linked envoy a ‘bad pick’

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Donald Trump has publicly agreed with Keir Starmer over a controversial diplomatic appointment, saying the choice of Peter Mandelson as ambassador to Washington was “a really bad pick.”

Writing on his Truth Social platform, Trump backed Starmer’s admission of error, adding: “Plenty of time to recover, however!”, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The remarks came after Starmer issued a formal apology, acknowledging he made the wrong decision in appointing Mandelson and taking full responsibility for the fallout.

Addressing Parliament, the UK leader said his judgment had failed, and he apologized directly to victims connected to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, whose past associations have resurfaced in the controversy.

Mandelson, a veteran political strategist once nicknamed the “Prince of Darkness,” had served as the UK’s ambassador to the US since February 2025. However, he was dismissed months later after new details emerged about the extent of his ties to Epstein.

According to disclosures, Epstein reportedly made payments totaling around £55,000 between 2003 and 2004 to Mandelson or his partner, and also covered certain educational expenses.

Emails cited in the files further suggest Mandelson may have shared sensitive UK government information with Epstein in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis.

The episode has triggered political backlash in the UK and raised fresh questions about vetting processes for senior diplomatic appointments.

News.Az