Five arrested as Hong Kong authorities seize thousands of illicit drugs from pharmacies

Five arrested as Hong Kong authorities seize thousands of illicit drugs from pharmacies

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Hong Kong police and health officials have arrested five individuals following a series of raids on local pharmacies, uncovering a massive haul of anti-obesity medications and other dangerous drugs.

The operation, which concluded on April 20, 2026, targeted retail outlets suspected of selling controlled substances without proper prescriptions or valid licenses, News.Az reports, citing SCMP.

During the searches, officers seized thousands of tablets and injectable vials, including high-demand slimming drugs that have recently seen a surge in illegal trade across the city.

In addition to weight-loss products, the authorities found various "Part 1 poisons" and unregistered pharmaceutical products that were being stored in substandard conditions. The five suspects, aged between 28 and 54, include pharmacy assistants and managers who now face charges related to the illegal possession and sale of controlled medicines.

Health officials warned that using these drugs without a doctor’s supervision—particularly those containing potent active ingredients—poses severe risks to heart and metabolic health, emphasizing that the crackdown will continue to protect public safety from the growing black market for "miracle" slimming cures.

News.Az