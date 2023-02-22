Azerbaijan's mobile field hospitals render medical services to 1,364 quake survivors in Türkiye’s Kahramanmaras

+ ↺ − 16 px

The mobile field hospitals of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations, which were dispatched to Türkiye under the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to mitigate the impact of the strong earthquake that struck the country on February 6, have so far served to 1,364 quake victims, including 260 children, the ministry told News.Az.

The mobile field hospitals, equipped with all the necessary medicines, drugs and reagents, continue to provide examination, surgery, and treatment of the seriously injured patients.

