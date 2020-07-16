Azerbaijan responds to claims about Armenia's possible strike on Mingachevir reservoir

+ ↺ − 16 px

The relief of the territory where the Mingachevir reservoir is located, the fortifications, as well as the Azerbaijani Air Force’s modern air defense systems, will not allow to strike at this strategic facility, said Vagif Dargahli, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

The spokesperson made the remarks while commenting on Armenia’s claims about a possible strike on the Mingachevir reservoir.

“At the same time, the Armenian side should not forget that Azerbaijan’s most modern missile systems allow hitting the Metsamor nuclear power plant with high accuracy, which could lead to a major disaster to Armenia,” Dargahli added.

News.Az