"No talks until war ends": Nabih Berri blocks Israel negotiations

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Lebanon’s parliament speaker Nabih Berri has ruled out any negotiations with Israel until the ongoing conflict in southern Lebanon comes to a complete halt.

Berri, the country’s most senior Shi’ite political figure and a key ally of Hezbollah, said the priority must be ending the war before any political process can begin. He stressed that talks cannot proceed without guarantees that Israeli military operations will stop, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

His comments come despite a ceasefire agreement reached in mid-April, which has reduced but not fully ended hostilities. Fighting has continued in parts of southern Lebanon, with Israel maintaining a presence in the area while Hezbollah continues attacks on Israeli forces.

The situation remains a challenge for diplomatic efforts led by the United States, which has been pushing for a broader agreement between the two sides. While some Lebanese officials, including President Joseph Aoun, have expressed support for limited talks aimed at securing a ceasefire, Berri and Hezbollah have opposed direct negotiations.

Meanwhile, tensions remain high on the ground. Israeli forces have issued evacuation warnings to residents in several southern villages, while Hezbollah says it continues operations against Israeli troops.

Lebanon’s government is seeking a long-term arrangement that would end recurring cycles of violence, ensure a full Israeli withdrawal, and address issues such as displaced civilians and detainees, though divisions persist over the future role of Hezbollah.

News.Az