Iran says navy blocked US warships from entering Strait of Hormuz

Iran says navy blocked US warships from entering Strait of Hormuz

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Iran’s military says its navy prevented US warships from entering the vicinity of the Strait of Hormuz after issuing what it described as a “firm and rapid warning”.

In a statement carried by Fars News Agency, the Iranian Army’s public relations office said naval forces acted to stop what it referred to as US and “Zionist” destroyers from approaching the strategic waterway, News.Az reports.

“By issuing a decisive and swift warning from the navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s army, the entry of enemy US-Zionist destroyers into the area of the Strait of Hormuz was prevented,” it said.

The statement did not provide further details on the incident, saying additional information would be released later.

News.Az