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North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called on young people to prepare for involvement in the war in Ukraine, urging them to support Russia during a major youth congress in Pyongyang.

Speaking at the 11th Congress of the Socialist Patriotic Youth League, Kim described youth as a key force in carrying out the agenda of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea and emphasized the need for stronger ideological discipline, News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Independent.

According to state media, the leadership linked youth mobilization directly to North Korea’s role in the conflict, portraying participation in overseas operations as a demonstration of loyalty and national duty.

The congress, held every five years, brought together participants aged 14 to 30 and concluded with large-scale rallies, parades and cultural events in Pyongyang.

Reports from South Korean, Ukrainian and Western officials claim that North Korea has deployed thousands of troops to support Russian forces, particularly in the Kursk region. Estimates suggest that significant casualties have been sustained, though these figures have not been independently verified.

The development reflects deepening military ties between Pyongyang and Moscow, alongside increased internal messaging aimed at reinforcing loyalty and limiting foreign cultural influence within North Korea.

News.Az