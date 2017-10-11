Azerbaijani movie to be screened at Heartland Film Festival

+ ↺ − 16 px

A movie by Azerbaijani filmmakers "Pomegranate Garden" will be demonstrated at the Heartland Film Festival.

The storyline of the movie is about an old man, who lives along with his grandson and daughter-in-law in the decrepit house amidst of the huge pomegranate garden. Sudden comeback of his wayward son has changed a gentle rhythm of their peaceful existence. Forgotten bitter memories have come back and even more, new challenges are in store for them.

The director of the film is Ilgar Najafov. Scriptwriters are Asif Rustamov, Ilgar Najafov and Roelof Jan Minneboo (The Netherlands), AzerTag reports.

Operator-director is Aykhan Salar (Germany), animation director is Rafig Nasirov, executive producer Akif Aliyev, producer Mushfig Hatamov.

The cast of film includes Qurban Ismayilov, Anar Hasanov, Samimi Farkhadov and Hasan Agayev.

Indiana's largest and longest-running film festival will celebrate its 26th anniversary this October across Indianapolis. Since the inaugural Festival in 1992, Heartland has grown from a 4-day event with less than 20 films to an 11-day celebration featuring 213 independent films, 150+ visiting filmmakers and 290 film screenings.

News.Az

