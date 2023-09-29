Azerbaijani MP Ganira Pashayeva laid to rest in Second Alley of Honor

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani MP Ganira Pashayeva, who passed away last night, was laid to rest in the Second Alley of Honor in Baku after the farewell ceremony, News.Az reports.

A farewell ceremony for the lawmaker was held at the Heydar Mosque, attended by family members, relatives of the deceased, MPs, cultural and public figures and media representatives.

The MP had been placed in the intensive care unit of the Central Clinical Hospital since September 23 due to serious health problems.

All necessary measures were taken in connection with the critical state of health of Ganira Pashayeva, who was diagnosed with a hypotonic condition of unknown origin. Despite all the efforts made by the medical staff of the Central Clinical Hospital and specialized doctors brought in from Türkiye, the deputy's life could not be saved.

News.Az