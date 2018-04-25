Azerbaijani MP talks double standards in PACE

+ ↺ − 16 px

Once again Azerbaijan witnessed the double standards prevailing in Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), member of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE Sevinj Fataliyeva said April 25.

“In case of any insignificant event in Azerbaijan, PACE discusses it for many days,” she said. “But PACE does not touch upon and does not discuss the current serious processes in Armenia.”

"Today Armenia is on the brink of a precipice,” she said, Trend reports. “The position of people is a priority in the struggle between people and government. The current processes in that country are also important for us. These processes affect the region, the agenda of PACE."

News.Az

News.Az