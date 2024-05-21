Azerbaijani MPs hold moment of silence for late Iranian president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani lawmakers on Tuesday observed a moment of silence to honor Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and other accompanying persons killed in a helicopter crash, News.Az reports.

Speaking at a parliamentary session, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova extended condolences to the friendly and brotherly people of Iran, as well as to the families and relatives of the deceased.Tehran on Monday confirmed the deaths of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and other officials in a helicopter crash in the country's northern East Azerbaijan province.The helicopter that crashed on Sunday afternoon was also carrying East Azerbaijan Province Governor Malik Rahmeti, and Tabriz Province Imam Ayatollah Ali Hashim. Dozens of emergency rescue teams had been dispatched to the mountainous area, and wreckage was found after hours of search operation in which a Turkish Akinci drone helped to locate the crash site.

News.Az