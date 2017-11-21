Azerbaijani MPs to attend PACE events

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the Committee on Foreign and Interparliamentary Relations, Head of Azerbaijan's delegation to PACE, Samad Seyidov and MP Sahiba Gafarova will attend meetings of Bureau and Standing Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) to be held in Copenhagen, Denmark on November 22.

The Bureau will consider the issue of election a new Secretary General of the Council of Europe, improvement of the resolutions adoption procedure, and strengthening equality, accountability and transparency in member states, the parliament's press service told APA.

The agenda of the first session of the PACE for 2018, the presentation of new mandates for the next year, the results of the presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan and other issues will be on the agenda of the Standing Committee.

Azerbaijani MPs will express their opinions on issues discussed at both meetings.

The visit of the deputies will end on November 25.

News.Az

